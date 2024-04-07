Create New Account
KIDNEY & UTI Health with KETO. How to reverse/cure PKD. Dr. Ken Berry
Published 18 hours ago

Keto and intermittent fasting IMPROVE KIDNEY FUNCTION and slow kidney disease. Keto also reduces UTI and BODY INFLAMMATION.

FULL SHOW Ken Berry MD, Polycystic Kidney Disease Breakthrough (New Research in PKD) - 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVTQVKc7fqM

Feasibility and impact of ketogenic dietary interventions in polycystic kidney disease: KETO - ADPKD - a randomized controlled trial. Sadrija Cukoski, Christoph Heinrich Lindemann, Sita Arjune et al.

https://www.cell.com/cell-reports-medicine/fulltext/S2666-3791(23)00477-9

and

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37935200/

More at www.EnergyMe333.com


Keywords
healthintermittent fastingutiinflammationkidneyketoken berrypolycystic kidney diseasebody inflammationpkd

