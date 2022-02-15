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Your unique identity -Trauma and Spirit Recovery
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11 views • February 15, 2022
Trauma and oppression can cause compromised growth of your spirit which is a higher frequency: "the higher self". One must break out of the loop of remaining in the sameness of the status quo. Ask for insight and raise your frequency. Find your voice, find your gift(s). Make your contribution to the well-being of humanity. www.reakironn.com
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