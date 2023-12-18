Free Biofield Clearing Sound Healing with Tuning Forks Session for Ears - Awaken Hearing Potential

Biofield Clearing with tuning forks session 8. This session focuses on the ears. I use my 174 Hz tuning fork to opened the Ear Chakra as well as to comb and column on the left and the right. I also use my 528 DNA repair fork to fine tune on the left and the right. Listening can heighten your intuition, increase the vividness of your dreams, and increase your sensitivity to subtle sounds. The hope is that it will alleviate tinnitus issues as well. For more information see our website thelivingarts.xyz/blog.

Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves. Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.