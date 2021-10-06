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Follow Up To FBI Angry Parents Story, ZOG In Action
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43 views • October 06, 2021
UPDATE: Details are coming out that the shooting doesn't appear to be a false flag, might just be an ignorant younger man shooting someone over something frivolous. Nevertheless I would advise you keep your eyes peeled for that angry parent who does just so happen to conveniently attack a school or meeting.
I was rendering this video when news broke of an active shooting in Arlington, TX. This could be a false flag needed to justify even more FBI and law enforcement presence at school board meetings etc. I don't buy this for a minute and neither should you. I will update you as details follow. Seems AG Garland has a pretty big conflict of interest in wanting to suppress protests when his daughter is married to the guy producing the content causing the protests.
Sources:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/conflict-interest-ag-garlands-family-getting-rich-selling-critical-race-theory-materials
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merrick_Garland
https://cis.org/sites/cis.org/files/articles/2001/back1301.pdf
http://www.renegadetribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/bz-5cd3f7802aace.jpeg
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
I was rendering this video when news broke of an active shooting in Arlington, TX. This could be a false flag needed to justify even more FBI and law enforcement presence at school board meetings etc. I don't buy this for a minute and neither should you. I will update you as details follow. Seems AG Garland has a pretty big conflict of interest in wanting to suppress protests when his daughter is married to the guy producing the content causing the protests.
Sources:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/conflict-interest-ag-garlands-family-getting-rich-selling-critical-race-theory-materials
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merrick_Garland
https://cis.org/sites/cis.org/files/articles/2001/back1301.pdf
http://www.renegadetribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/bz-5cd3f7802aace.jpeg
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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