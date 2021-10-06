Follow Up To FBI Angry Parents Story, ZOG In Action

UPDATE: Details are coming out that the shooting doesn't appear to be a false flag, might just be an ignorant younger man shooting someone over something frivolous. Nevertheless I would advise you keep your eyes peeled for that angry parent who does just so happen to conveniently attack a school or meeting.I was rendering this video when news broke of an active shooting in Arlington, TX. This could be a false flag needed to justify even more FBI and law enforcement presence at school board meetings etc. I don't buy this for a minute and neither should you. I will update you as details follow. Seems AG Garland has a pretty big conflict of interest in wanting to suppress protests when his daughter is married to the guy producing the content causing the protests.Sources:Clown World Dating: