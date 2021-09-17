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Parisians Picnic in the Streets to Protest Covid Pass Requirements for Dining in Restaurants
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230 views • September 17, 2021
People without Vaccination passes are now banned from visiting French restaurants. Citizens have taken to the streets in Paris, bringing their blankets and picnics to dine with neighbors in the streets, in protest against the mandates. Restaurants appear to be fairly empty.
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