Do Good and Evil Exist? Twitter/X Space

In this episode, we engage with listeners in an open-ended format, exploring diverse philosophical topics that reflect their perspectives. We start by addressing humorous misunderstandings surrounding my comments on monetary donations, leading to a broader discussion on value, wealth, and gratitude. As callers pose profound questions about the existence of God and the nature of truth, we examine the role of logic in determining reality and delve into metaphysics and epistemology. We also tackle moral philosophy, contrasting consequentialism with universally preferable behavior, while discussing how personal beliefs shape perceptions of morality. Throughout the episode, we highlight the importance of empathy and the personal histories that inform philosophical stances, reinforcing that philosophy is a practical tool for addressing existential challenges. We conclude by emphasizing community engagement and the value of continued dialogue on these complex issues.





