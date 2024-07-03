Canadian Hospitals Murder Children SEE THE EVIDENCE - The Kevin J. Johnston Show

The Kevin J. Johnston Show is Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9PM Eastern Time





LIVE ON:

www.FreedomReport.ca

&

www.x.com/KevinJJohnstonX

&

x.com/KJJTV13

and

x.com/KevinTheJackal





Tonight's story is one that is incredibly sad but it has to be told. In the Province of Alberta, the healthcare system murders children and then blames the parents. In order to cover their own asses after the healthcare system has murdered your children they will have you charged criminally so you do prison time and then use their government media outlets to slander you so that they do not have to be held to account.





Tonight we bring our special guest in whose child was murdered by Alberta Health Services. Please make sure everyone you know watches this video.





#trending #news #politics #podcast #justice