Latest Prophecy-News-Watch Headlines Friday June 26,,2026

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Should Christians Teach Their Children Bible Prophecy?
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10156
Failure To Launch Generation? One-Third Still Live With Their Parents
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10155
James Talarico: 'A Christian Who Hates Christianity'
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10154
First Adults. Now Children. The Slippery Slope of Euthanasia
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10153