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Russell "Texas" Bentley - "Sweet Home Novorossiya" (English Donbass Version).
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151 views • June 07, 2022
Russell Bentley posted the following on his Telegram:
https://t.me/TXDPR/536
https://t.me/TXDPR
This was found at LeadngNorth on YT. Thanks.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUce8NqL-BE
This was at the Description:
I just came across this cool video of the English version of my song "Dobry Dom Novorussia". BIG thanks to whoever made it! I don't have a YT chan or account anymore, so I can't even like or comment. But if you're on here, drop me a line, or I will try to get in touch with you. Thanks, it's GREAT!!! ❤️✊🏻🤠👍
https://youtu.be/lUce8NqL-BE
https://t.me/TXDPR/536
https://t.me/TXDPR
This was found at LeadngNorth on YT. Thanks.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUce8NqL-BE
This was at the Description:
I just came across this cool video of the English version of my song "Dobry Dom Novorussia". BIG thanks to whoever made it! I don't have a YT chan or account anymore, so I can't even like or comment. But if you're on here, drop me a line, or I will try to get in touch with you. Thanks, it's GREAT!!! ❤️✊🏻🤠👍
https://youtu.be/lUce8NqL-BE
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