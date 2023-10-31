Matthew Perry Vowed To Expose Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Was Found Dead

News of Matthew Perry’s death stunned the world this week. The Hollywood actor who became a household name playing Chandler Bing in the iconic series Friends was found dead in a bathtub at the age of 54.
But that’s not the whole story. Far from it. Like many other celebrities who died before their time in recent years, Matthew Perry had vowed to expose an elite pedophile ring at the heart of the Hollywood entertainment industry.
As news filtered through of his suspicious death on Sunday, many of those closest to him expressed their fears that he was finally silenced by the elite.
Mirrored - The People's Voice
