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Don’t pray in public like the hypocrites! - Jesus’ teachings
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12 views • April 30, 2020
Why is there almost universal disobedience and disregard for Jesus’ teachings in the area of prayer? Jesus told us how to pray if we want to be sincere and therefore also told us how those who are insincere pray... Can you understand the difference?
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