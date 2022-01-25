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IS 5G THE ENEMY?
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819 views • January 25, 2022
IS 5G THE ENEMY?
5G & wireless expert and attorney, Dafna Tachover Esq., breaks down why 5G technology could have a catastrophic impact on important landing equipment for airplanes, and its proven side effects on the human body.
#5GRollout #DanfaTachover
POSTED: January 25, 2022
5G & wireless expert and attorney, Dafna Tachover Esq., breaks down why 5G technology could have a catastrophic impact on important landing equipment for airplanes, and its proven side effects on the human body.
#5GRollout #DanfaTachover
POSTED: January 25, 2022
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