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The Enemies Within
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102 views • June 29, 2020
All this bad news right before the elections are no coincidence. And these are not organic riots, but an organized insurrection funded by a global corporatocracy, used to gaming the system, in bed with China, where their biggest threat is President Trump. Stand with us and our guests Trevor Loudon, Clare Lopez and Xander Gibb.
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station CBS 94.9 News Now and Stimulating Talk - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and at most other alternative video services.
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomondeck
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/
[email protected]
[email protected]
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station CBS 94.9 News Now and Stimulating Talk - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and at most other alternative video services.
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomondeck
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/
[email protected]
[email protected]
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