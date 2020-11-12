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FULL SHOW: The Last Stand Of Freedom Against Slavery Is Here
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16 views • November 12, 2020
Harrison Smith hosts today's hard hitting episode of the War Room. Owen calls in from the road on his way to Washington D.C. as he leads a train of vehicles to stop the steal. Tom Pappert joins to expose the false narrative on the left about the 2020 election. Tony Arterburn also joins to discuss solutions for patriots who want to take a stand in this important time. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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