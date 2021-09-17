The Lazarus Mind Machine 9-17-21@2:52 AM Remake 3-8-25

***Concerning the information in which I had discussed Friday as the day of crucifixion and how a day can be a partial day at the end of the remake of the Lazarus Mind Machine dream please note: Jesus Christ rose on Sunday the 1st day of the week. I did say Monday on the video as the first day of the week when He arose but I read it wrong on my notes when I calculated the3 Jewish nights. I am so sorry. It would be. the 1st night: Thursday before sundown. 2nd night is Thursday after sundown to Friday sundown. 3rd night: Friday sundown to Saturday sundown with Jesus Christ rising on Sunday morning.*****







A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ in which He shows me how through fallen angel technology the mind and consciousness can be transferred into another body by the machine they call the Lazarus Machine. (After: A discussion with the Word of God on how Friday is still the day of Jesus Christ's crucifixion on one calendar but not the other.)

Hosea 4:6 My people perish for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.





My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740





Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84





Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry





Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh





Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist





YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ





Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/





Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell





Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271





Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e