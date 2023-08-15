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Breaking! Subatomic Particle may shake up physics & More!
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Paul Begley


August 13, 2023


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Odd behavior of a subatomic particle may shake up physics

READ MORE: https://www.reuters.com/science/odd-b...


Special counsel Jack Smith seeks Jan. 2 start date

READ MORE: https://www.cnbc.com/2023/08/10/speci...


First Nation village, including 1,000-year-old fish trap, discovered in Canada

READ MORE: https://www.theartnewspaper.com/2023/...


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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUEzumFo_QM

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