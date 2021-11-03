BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Channel Update - November 2021
Geordie Prepper
Geordie Prepper
21 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
30 views • November 03, 2021
Be safe and be prepared and #checkyourpreps
Geordie Prepper

--------------------------
SOCIAL MEDIA
--------------------------
Twitter - https://twitter.com/@geordieprepper
FaceBook - https://www.facebook.com/geordieprepper
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/geordieprepper/
Minds - https://www.minds.com/geordieprepper
Gab - https://gab.com/geordieprepper
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/geordieprepper
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/geordieprepper/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/geordieprepper
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/geordieprepper
--------------------------
AFFILIATE AND REFERRAL LINKS*
If you wish to support my channel by shopping at Amazon, set the link below as your Amazon.co.uk Homepage.
amazon.co.uk - http://amzn.to/2CLBScx
--------------------------
Bitchute Referral - https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/geordieprepper/
--------------------------
SUPPORT MY CHANNEL DIRECTLY
If you wish to support through a direct contribution
StreamElements Tipping Page - https://streamelements.com/geordieprepper/tip
Paypal.Me Tipping Page - https://www.paypal.me/geordieprepper
--------------------------
PREPPER COMMUNICATION CHANNELS
--------------------------
Discord Prepper Group - https://discord.gg/255Td3q
Telegram Prepper Group - https://t.me/joinchat/EOCc8Jztt98FBhuw
--------------------------
*Affiliate links generate a commission from qualifying sales.
Keywords
prepper
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the hidden psychology of a laying hen

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: Inside the hidden psychology of a laying hen

Belle Carter
A Prepping Mindset: Seven Motivation Methods for Preppers

A Prepping Mindset: Seven Motivation Methods for Preppers

Iva Greene
Non-GMO vitamin C: Why this essential nutrient deserves a spot in your daily routine and emergency stockpile

Non-GMO vitamin C: Why this essential nutrient deserves a spot in your daily routine and emergency stockpile

HRS Editors
Permaculture, Food Sovereignty, and the Case for Radical Self-Reliance

Permaculture, Food Sovereignty, and the Case for Radical Self-Reliance

Mike Adams
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: What happens when the whole family works together

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: What happens when the whole family works together

Belle Carter
25 Tradeable Skills for Post-Collapse Scenario

25 Tradeable Skills for Post-Collapse Scenario

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy