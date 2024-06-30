BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Post-Debate Reaction The Most TERRIFYING Part of the CNN Presidential Debate
High Hopes
High Hopes
Glenn Beck


June 28, 2024


Glenn is furious after watching the CNN Presidential Debate between President Biden and former President Donald Trump. But it’s not for the reason you may think. President Biden’s performance was terrifying – he looked and sounded old, seemed to lose track of his sentences, and lied all over the place – and even the mainstream media is panicking. But while they all talk politics, Glenn says they should be talking about the COUNTRY: “How do we get this man away from the nuclear football?!”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FiJvYy4jEzU

Keywords
trumpelectionpresidentdebatebidenglenn beckterrifying
