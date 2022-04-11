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United States Admits To Spreading Lies About Ukraine War
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The Jimmy Dore Show


US Government officials have revealed that, in an effort to counter Russian propaganda, the United States has been issuing propaganda of its own about Russia, Vladimir Putin and events in Ukraine. It’s a stunning admission from an administration that has consistently pushed the line that Russia is the only source of propaganda that matters in this conflict. Meanwhile, the American media passes along this revelation as a great strategic move from the US, as opposed to what it is, a major disinformation campaign.

Jimmy and The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal discuss this surprising piece of news and the media’s predictably disappointing response.

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Read Max's work at The Grayzone here: http://thegrayzone.com
Follow Max on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal

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russiaciapropagandawarmediaputinunited statesukraineadmitsthe jimmy dore showspreading lies
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