United States Admits To Spreading Lies About Ukraine War

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The Jimmy Dore Show
US Government officials have revealed that, in an effort to counter Russian propaganda, the United States has been issuing propaganda of its own about Russia, Vladimir Putin and events in Ukraine. It’s a stunning admission from an administration that has consistently pushed the line that Russia is the only source of propaganda that matters in this conflict. Meanwhile, the American media passes along this revelation as a great strategic move from the US, as opposed to what it is, a major disinformation campaign.
Jimmy and The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal discuss this surprising piece of news and the media’s predictably disappointing response.
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About The Jimmy Dore Show:
#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.