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AOC And Teachers Cry For Safe Spaces
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30 views • January 13, 2022
We are nearing the middle of January 2022, and yet we are still asking the question: will my kids be going to school today? If they are in Chicago or the other big city schools, that has for the most part been no, in what we all are hoping is a better year than last. The Chicago Teachers Union demanding only remote teaching is just the latest example of why students are not in the classroom, getting the education that they are told is utmost priority. In reality, selfish adults looking out for selfish adults is paramount priority, and that includes the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).
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