ACIP's Hepatitis Vaccine Scandal (ANARCHIST’S GUIDE TO VACCINE SAFETY)

The ACIP meeting on Hepatatis B vaccine which killed 14 people. An excerpt from an explosive talk on vaccine safety to a packed house of anarchists at Anarchapulco, an event so controversial it takes place in Acapulco, Mexico.
Brought to you by: http://www.thehighwire.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.