Deduct Everything? Former Fox Host Gives You 5 Strategies on HOW - Tracy Byrnes

On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Tracy Byrnes, former Fox Business host, financial advisor, and author of Deduct Everything. She breaks down 5 powerful strategies to legally keep more of your money, maximize deductions, and take control of your finances after tax season. We dive into the biggest mistakes Americans make with taxes, why refunds aren’t what they seem, how to build wealth regardless of income, and the mindset shift needed to stop living paycheck to paycheck. Tracy also reveals how everyday families can use simple tools, smart planning, and overlooked write-offs to create long-term financial freedom.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTracy ByrnesWEBSITE: https://tracybyrneswealth.com/BOOK: https://a.co/d/08kcDYzZTracy Byrnes is a seasoned financial journalist, former Fox Business host, and financial advisor with decades of experience helping Americans understand money, markets, and taxes. She began her career as an accountant at Ernst & Young before transitioning into media, where she became a familiar face on Fox Business from 2007 to 2015. Tracy is the author of Deduct Everything, a practical guide designed to help everyday Americans uncover legal tax deductions and keep more of their hard-earned income.Today, she works directly with clients to improve financial literacy, build wealth strategies, and empower individuals—especially women—to take control of their financial futures. Tracy is also a podcast host and speaker, known for breaking down complex financial topics into simple, actionable insights.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: