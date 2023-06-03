Hawk Lunches Squirrel

Nothing too uncommon about birds tweeting and a squirrel roving through
the yard, until haWOMPPP! A red-tailed hawk pounced the prey, the scene
took a new tone and I started filming. Whether rodents are native
Earthlings or not, is up for dispute, but one thing is certain- hawks
eat them for lunch on the regular. Mammals- More evolved; Less
developed.
If you like Virginia wildlife, especially bird songs, see, and hear, these other videos on my channel here or on Rumble: Birdsong Sunrise https://rumble.com/v11i6n8-bird-song-sunrise-april-18-2022-skywatch.html and Virginia Landscape Assessment (very close to James River with a pond on the property) https://rumble.com/v1irlkx-virginia-landscape-assessment-estimate.html
