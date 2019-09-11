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Satanist Group Vandalizes Church Against Drag Queen Story Time
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7 views • September 11, 2019
Owen comments on the shocking story of South Bay Pentecostal Church of Chula Vista which was vandalized with hateful messages because the church does not support "Drag Queen Story Time" at their local library.
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