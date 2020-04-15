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Η ΠΤΩΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΚΑΜΠΑΛΑΣ - THE FALL OF THE CABAL!
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1037 views • April 15, 2020
ΑΥΤΟΙ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΟΙ ΑΙΜΑΤΟΠΟΤΕΣ , ΟΛΟΙ ΠΛΟΥΣΙΟΙ ΚΑΙ ΔΙΑΣΗΜΟΙ...
ΣΟΚ ΟΠΤΙΚΟ ΥΛΙΚΟ ΑΠΟ TΗΝ ΣΑΤΑΝΙΚΗ ΕΛΙΤ ΠΟΥ ΕΧΕΙ ΒΑΛΕΙ ΣΤΟΧΟ ΝΑ ΔΟΛΟΦΟΝΗΣΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΤΗΤΑ!
ΟΙ ΑΓΑΠΗΜΕΝΟΙ ΜΑΣ ΗΘΟΠΟΙΟΙ, ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙΣΤΕΣ, ΚΑΛΛΙΤΕΧΝΕΣ ΓΕΝΙΚΟΤΕΡΑ,
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΟΙ,ΑΘΛΗΤΕΣ,ΔΙΚΑΣΤΕΣ,ΗΓΕΤΕΣ,ΒΑΣΙΛΕΙΣ ΚΙ Ο ΠΑΠΑΣ!
ΟΛΟΙ ΑΙΜΟΔΙΨΗ ΤΕΡΑΤΑ ΠΟΥ ΑΠΑΓΑΓΟΥΝ,ΒΙΑΖΟΥΝ,ΒΑΣΑΝΙΖΟΥΝ ΚΑΙ ΚΑΝΝΙΒΑΛΙΖΟΥΝ ΤΑ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ ΜΑΣ!
ΣΟΚ ΟΠΤΙΚΟ ΥΛΙΚΟ ΑΠΟ TΗΝ ΣΑΤΑΝΙΚΗ ΕΛΙΤ ΠΟΥ ΕΧΕΙ ΒΑΛΕΙ ΣΤΟΧΟ ΝΑ ΔΟΛΟΦΟΝΗΣΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΤΗΤΑ!
ΟΙ ΑΓΑΠΗΜΕΝΟΙ ΜΑΣ ΗΘΟΠΟΙΟΙ, ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙΣΤΕΣ, ΚΑΛΛΙΤΕΧΝΕΣ ΓΕΝΙΚΟΤΕΡΑ,
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΟΙ,ΑΘΛΗΤΕΣ,ΔΙΚΑΣΤΕΣ,ΗΓΕΤΕΣ,ΒΑΣΙΛΕΙΣ ΚΙ Ο ΠΑΠΑΣ!
ΟΛΟΙ ΑΙΜΟΔΙΨΗ ΤΕΡΑΤΑ ΠΟΥ ΑΠΑΓΑΓΟΥΝ,ΒΙΑΖΟΥΝ,ΒΑΣΑΝΙΖΟΥΝ ΚΑΙ ΚΑΝΝΙΒΑΛΙΖΟΥΝ ΤΑ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ ΜΑΣ!
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