Just add Coca Cola to the flour and you have bread. New bread recipe. baking bread

Hello! I haven't tried that yet! This is very tasty bread! Today I baked cola bread. Just add Coca Cola to the flour and you have bread. It's quick and easy. Make your own bread! They won't buy any more bread. You will bake bread at home. Homemade bread is the tastiest bread. Today I made a new bread recipe. Bread with Coca Cola. My son asked me to make cola bread. This is a very interesting recipe. I advise you to bake bread this way! Your loved ones will appreciate the new recipe. German recipe. How do you make cola bread? Fast and easy. New bread recipe. Helga is cooking. Baking bread. how to cook Cola Bread Recipe: 450 g wheat flour (sift flour). 1 teaspoon of salt. 1 teaspoon of sugar. 7 g dry yeast. 250 ml warm Coca-Cola. I put a can of Coca-Cola on the radiator and it got warm. 3 tablespoons sunflower oil. parchment paper. 1 egg We bake for 30-35 minutes at a temperature of 190°C/370°F. He turned out very pretty! I'm excited. Enjoy your meal!

