College Professor Admits Politically Targeting Students to Influence Them Into Becoming Socialists

Project Veritas

March 3, 2023

Radical College Professor Admits to ‘Politically’ Targeting Students … ‘Shut Down’ the ‘Religious and Right-Conservative Kids’ … ‘Hardcore Trumpers are Probably F**king Racist’ … ‘Do Not Vote for this Mother f**ker’

• Jeremy Tausch, Professor, Brooklyn College & Pratt Institute: “I’m in control. I have the authority and the depth of knowledge and experience…They’re kids and they oftentimes either don’t know any better or they’ve been influenced by their parents, and they never heard an alternate voice from a position of knowledge.”

• Tausch: “It’s my job to be middle of the road—to not be on one side or the other politically. But you know, it’s hard not to be like, ‘Look man these mother f**king [Trump] people, they are out for you. These people will f**king kill you.”

• Tausch: “I could say in my classroom, as forcefully as possible, ‘Do not vote for this mother f**ker [Trump] because you are voting for environmental destruction. Not just environmental destruction -- global destruction. That’s what your vote is for.’”

• Tausch: “If you support Trump, if you are one of the hardcore Trumpers, you are probably a f**king racist. Probably a racist. If you are MAGA, you know, you’re probably a f**king racist, and that is about 25 percent of the population of the United States.”

• Tausch: “The political right is going to f**king kill us. They are going to kill us.”

• Tausch: “So, I get to say [in the classroom], ‘Look, the GOP and Republicans do not believe in climate change, and that’s f**king dangerous.’”

• Tausch: “It’s hard for me to be politically apolitical in the classroom.”





[NEW YORK – Mar. 2, 2023] Project Veritas released a new video today exposing a radical college professor, Jeremy Tausch, who admits he discriminates against his students based on their political and religious beliefs.

Tausch said he is willing to silence students in his classroom that are not on the left:

Veritas Journalist: Do you ever just want to shut them [right-leaning students] down?

Tausch: I do.

Veritas Journalist: You do what?

Tausch: Shut them down.

Veritas Journalist: Who?

Tausch: The ones that are illogical.

Veritas Journalist: Which would be?

Tausch: The religious kids and potentially right-conservative kids…They don’t speak from fact, from point of fact, and so that is why it is easy to shut them down.

Veritas Journalist: So, you help influence, basically, to change their votes, right?





Tausch: I try.





Veritas Journalist: You try?





Tausch: I try.





Veritas Journalist: And then you said that you influence them to be more socialist?





Tausch: Yeah. Yep.





The Brooklyn College and Pratt Institute professor went on to brag about the power he exerts in his classroom.





“I’m in control. I have the authority and the depth of knowledge and experience…They’re kids and they oftentimes either don’t know any better or they’ve been influenced by their parents, and they never heard an alternate voice from a position of knowledge,” Tausch said.





“It’s hard for me to be politically apolitical in the classroom,” he said.





Tausch not only attempts to change how his students vote, but he also reminds them just how evil he believes Trump supporters are.





“It’s my job to be the middle of the road and to not be on one side or the other politically. But you know, it’s hard not to be like, ‘Look at these f**king [Trump] people. They are out for you. These people will f**king kill you,” Tausch said.





“I could say in my classroom, as forcefully as possible, ‘Do not vote for this mother f**ker [Trump] because you are voting for environmental destruction. Not just environmental destruction -- global destruction. That’s what your vote is for,’” he said.





“If you support Trump, if you are one of the hardcore Trumpers, you are probably a f**king racist. Probably a racist. If you are MAGA, you know, you’re probably a f**king racist, and that is about 25 percent of the population of the United States.”





The radical professor says that Trump supporters are not the only dangerous people that his students should worry about. He believes the entire Republican Party is a problem for society.





“The political right is going to f**king kill us. They are going to kill us,” he said.





“So, I get to say [in the classroom], ‘Look, the GOP and Republicans do not believe in climate change, and that’s f**king dangerous.’”





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2bhcqm-college-professor-admits-politically-targeting-students-to-influence-them-i.html



