Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SS-4, The PLAN of God, book of Melchizedek - History of the Universe ch4, f/ bro Kevin
channel image
Truth that Matters
651 Subscribers
47 views
Published Yesterday

This is chapetr 4 of The History of the Universe from the book of Melchizedek.  God's plan to rescue Adam and his SEED from falling is revealed.  The angels shudder in terror.

Keywords
planet xvaccineisraeljewszombiesannunakiwalking deadnephilimcyborghybridsluciferavatarclonesblack gooproject looking glasscovidtriple helixaliens among usluciferian rebellioncosmic warseed of cainsoul incarnationwalk inet americahybrid aliens

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket