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Ukraine Propaganda Beyond Baghdad Bob Levels Funny Russia War Stories
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31 views • March 01, 2022
We are reaching levels of propaganda not thought possible! >Iron Man of Kiev taken out 75 jets in his high tech iron man suit developed by NATO scientists
>Cougar of Kyiv successfully seduced 890 Russian service men and got them to switch sides and provide intel to Ukraine MoD
>Ghost of Kyiv taken out almost 300 russian planes
>Cougar of Kyiv successfully seduced 890 Russian service men and got them to switch sides and provide intel to Ukraine MoD
>Ghost of Kyiv taken out almost 300 russian planes
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