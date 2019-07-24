The Neural Takeover

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A Pointed IG Live:
Thoughts On Elon Musk's Neuralink & Brain-To-Machine Interface
- Humanity Must Grow Alongside It
- Great, if we're in control, and it can't be hacked
- More Dependent Upon Machines
-- Excels Human Expnasion
-- Solve Mysteries... Of The Soul?
How Do We Opt Out?
- Live In The Woods
- Run Away From Society
- Suicide
- Rev. 13: The Mark Of The Beast
Will A.I. Let Us Know Our Own History?
- No Way! Humans are already deleting and changing it!
-- Does History Matter?
- Will A.I. Make You Live Forever?
-- Would You Want To?
- Join An Occult, You Don't Need A.I.; #TechnoSorcery
America Becoming A Fascist Regime
Interdimensional DMT Aliens + Gov't Involvement
- Nephilim Hidden In Caverns, Uncharted Lands