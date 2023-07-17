Roseanne Barr - The Media are Fed Bullshit round the clock - The NAZIs in Ukraine Killed my Whole Family

💥Hollywood actress, comedian, Roseanne Barr: "The media are fed bullshit round the clock. And I'm ready to go mad, sitting here with my headphones on, listening to all that you say about Ukraine. I'm about to have a stroke, but I'm not even going to go into details.

I'm from Ukraine. Ukrainians, Ukrainians there... there's a huge percentage of Nazis there. I don't know how much you know, but there's a huge amount of Nazis in Ukraine. And they actually killed my whole family. I'm from Ukraine, and they rounded up my whole family: grandmothers, great-grandparents, 10 siblings, took them to the forest and buried them alive. So I don't understand why everyone is obsessed with Ukraine. Actually, I do, and it also scares me.





People had better wake up and research the topic for themselves. Don't buy into what's on the screen. And I'm trying to get them to wake up, Pierce! Damn it, I'm trying so hard! I'm trying to shake them up and crack the programme that controls their brain. And I'm doing it, for God's sake!"....