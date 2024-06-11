BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Woman debilitated following booster gets ‘Lyme disease’ diagnosis
A woman dealing with a years-long battle of long COVID-19 shared how her health battle resulted in a Lyme disease diagnosis. "This is my story about getting Lyme disease again, after getting the COVID booster," Tara Foti said. Foti has 20 years of experience working in healthcare and a PhD in public health. In 2016, she contracted Lyme disease. She was treated with antibiotics and returned to full health within a year. She thought she was done with Lyme disease after moving to an area without ticks. In 2021, Foti got her first COVID-19 booster after getting vaccinated. She had the usual symptoms of fatigue and body aches, but this time, they didn't go away. "And then instead of it going away, it just got worse and worse, to the point that I was practically bedridden by the end of the month," Foti shared. That's what her life has looked like for the last two and a half years. After repeated testing, Foti tested positive for late-stage neurological Lyme disease. Unlike her previous Lyme disease diagnosis, treatment this go around was not nearly as simple.


SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5EW3PCoLMw


Via: https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1791815401711538199

Mirrored - frankploegman


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
vaxxcovidboosterbaffled
