Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Polish Mercenaries Began To Flee 'LIMAN' against the Background Of The Approach Of The Russian Army
The Prisoner
Compared with other sections of the front, the Krasny-Liman direction was less mentioned in the reports of war correspondents and military departments on both sides. This is largely because the situation in the Krasny-Liman direction is not developing as dynamically and intensively as in other sectors of the front. However, this does not mean that the Krasny-Liman direction of the front has completely suspended the dynamics of hostilities. The decrease in military clashes there is more like the calm before the storm...........

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

russiaukrainekrasny-limanpolish mercs

