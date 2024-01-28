Truth and Righteousness: with the devil's ability to copy God, you will understand why WHOSOEVER (one world religion) are deceived will end up believing killing others is doing a service to God. War against God started in heaven. Peace on earth comes when God destroys the wicked off the earth and sends them from hell to join their father in the LOF.

..





NOTICES:

-My email contact is [email protected]

-If you would like to keep in regular contact with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/RGpMUiVRF3mt/

-My Facebook messenger: https://www.facebook.com/JudyDaniel137777/

-My contact Number for WhatsApp, Viber or Telegram is 1 784 4921844

How to Navigate to my Patreon:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oOPyB0q3Mfqi/