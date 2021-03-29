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Destiny2 New Exodus Quest Playthrough - MYSTORY Nr11
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Destiny2 New Exodus Quest Playthrough - MYSTORY Nr11
Exotic Quest Update For Exodus
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
A new Destiny2 Season Of The Arrivals exodus quest gameplay.
The preparation for the epic new exotic quests and events.
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-LABEL
#destiny2, #exoticquest, #exodusquest
#seasonofthearrivals, #newupdate, #content, #dlc
#addon, #thedarkness
_______________ Pyramids Are Coming _______________
The Darkness Of Destiny2
0:00 - DESTINY
Hello World!
Here is a new post of me playing the new epic exotic exodus preparation quests!
This new content update added the pyramid ships to the locations of Titan, Mercury and Mars and it is very exotic.
Io already was infested with the pyramid ships since my last video about a previous content update.
1:00 - TITAN
I started to try to do the first quest on Titan and I had to do the weekly challenges to get the quest step.
This was easy on some of the locations and took a bit longer on other ones.
This was also surprisingly epic.
10:00 - IO
I also had to do a trip to Io.
I think this was because the developers wanted to show us the beauty of these locations before removing them to the vault temporarily.
15:00 - MERCURY
On the epic planet Mercury I decided to do a little side adventure together with the mission that I had to do to get the next quest step.
20:00 - MARS
On Mars I had to destroy enormous amounts of the Thrall enemies and they did hide from me.
I wonder why…
But at some point they stormed the surface of the nice red planet and I was able to get all my points that I needed.
25:00 - ARRIVALS
I hope that this video and post can get some views and likes and stuff that is important for scaling my little nice project here.
Have a nice century!
Yours Sincerely,
ATMODEPTH
X - About Section
This is a compact list of my text stuff!
All My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Signature:
ATMODEPTH
gaming, fun, creative
http://bit.ly/FOLLOW-SOCIAL
https://bit.ly/CHANNEL-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/BLOG-LABEL
Exotic Quest Update For Exodus
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
A new Destiny2 Season Of The Arrivals exodus quest gameplay.
The preparation for the epic new exotic quests and events.
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-LABEL
#destiny2, #exoticquest, #exodusquest
#seasonofthearrivals, #newupdate, #content, #dlc
#addon, #thedarkness
_______________ Pyramids Are Coming _______________
The Darkness Of Destiny2
0:00 - DESTINY
Hello World!
Here is a new post of me playing the new epic exotic exodus preparation quests!
This new content update added the pyramid ships to the locations of Titan, Mercury and Mars and it is very exotic.
Io already was infested with the pyramid ships since my last video about a previous content update.
1:00 - TITAN
I started to try to do the first quest on Titan and I had to do the weekly challenges to get the quest step.
This was easy on some of the locations and took a bit longer on other ones.
This was also surprisingly epic.
10:00 - IO
I also had to do a trip to Io.
I think this was because the developers wanted to show us the beauty of these locations before removing them to the vault temporarily.
15:00 - MERCURY
On the epic planet Mercury I decided to do a little side adventure together with the mission that I had to do to get the next quest step.
20:00 - MARS
On Mars I had to destroy enormous amounts of the Thrall enemies and they did hide from me.
I wonder why…
But at some point they stormed the surface of the nice red planet and I was able to get all my points that I needed.
25:00 - ARRIVALS
I hope that this video and post can get some views and likes and stuff that is important for scaling my little nice project here.
Have a nice century!
Yours Sincerely,
ATMODEPTH
X - About Section
This is a compact list of my text stuff!
All My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Signature:
ATMODEPTH
gaming, fun, creative
http://bit.ly/FOLLOW-SOCIAL
https://bit.ly/CHANNEL-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/BLOG-LABEL
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