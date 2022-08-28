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From Surgical Multilation To Trafficing Our kids Need Our Help!
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14 views • August 28, 2022

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First we cover Public schools aren’t just grooming your children to become transgenders: They’re also drugging them with mind-altering pharmaceuticals then we cover how the CDC now promoting sexual perversion, identity delusions, and genital mutilation to the nation’s youth and finally we cover exposed Child Trafficking and worse happening on our border.

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