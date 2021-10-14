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TheBubbaNews: US Long Beach California Port Backed Up... [13.10.2021]
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90 views • October 14, 2021
Note: Food shortage my ass... This is systematic planned by the Satanist...
Read the US comment under the original video....
Here is a Bird’s eye view on the Long Beach California Port Backed Up and the shipping containers not moving. A record 500,000 shipping containers sit at LA & Long Beach ports! Prices for goods are expected to rise dramatically as demand rises & supply lessons.
1,001 views Oct 13, 2021
TheBubbaNews
6.62K subscribers
https://youtu.be/t8P-DiEKwDI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3kqO0nPUX3EHJmiRVdD7bA
Read the US comment under the original video....
Here is a Bird’s eye view on the Long Beach California Port Backed Up and the shipping containers not moving. A record 500,000 shipping containers sit at LA & Long Beach ports! Prices for goods are expected to rise dramatically as demand rises & supply lessons.
1,001 views Oct 13, 2021
TheBubbaNews
6.62K subscribers
https://youtu.be/t8P-DiEKwDI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3kqO0nPUX3EHJmiRVdD7bA
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