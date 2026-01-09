KelTec PR57 Goes on Strike…with a Double Action Second Strike Feature

AmbGun PR57 Page

The KelTec PR57 is going on vacation again. Another trip to sunny Florida.





Trigger break no ignition no primer indent

At first I thought it was a bad round or light primer strike and ejected the cartridges. But soon discovered that I was able to pull the trigger again, like a DA with second strike capability, and it fires.





Intermittent issue started just recently when doing footage for long range, 50-200 yards, shooting. Shooting from a rest was when it first happened. With the issue following me when shooting prone. First occurred with a mounted optic. Removed optic and the issue persists.





I have been able to recreate the feel of things with dummy rounds by pressing the slide slightly out of battery, pull the trigger, hammer falls to partially cocked position, let slide go fully into battery, and then still have a functioning "second strike" trigger. But I don't see the slide out of battery in any of my live fire video footage. Nor am I short stroking the trigger.





Disassembled, the trunnion that rotates the barrel seems like it kind of hangs up on the bolt face a bit. I don't recall doing that before, but it’s possible I wasn't looking for it.





I love the features that the PR57 offers. I consider the internal magazine a huge benefit for a civilian CCW pistol. No accidental magazine disengagements. The rounds per size and weight are outstanding. And it’s made in Rock Springs, WY. But traveling out of state twice in six months for multi week Florida flings is unacceptable. Plus she’s squandered several hundreds of rounds dealing with her mood swings. Maybe if I were traveling to Florida with the pistol, we could work things out and rekindle our romance. But at this point I’m returning to my old reliable P17 and flirting with a NEW centerfire mistress.







