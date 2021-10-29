Phil Murphy Is Not Pushing the Vaccine Mandates Because of Fear of Losing Voters

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10/25/2021 Project Veritas reveals that the reason New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is not pushing the vaccine mandates is due to his fear of losing voters. Mandates will be introduced after winning the election.