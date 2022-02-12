Tahra Ahmed's was sentenced to serve 11 and six month terms concurrently at The Old Bailey today for 'inciting racial hatred' in 2 FB posts, 5 years old



Tahra's conviction, meant to send a message that 'The Powers That Be' are unstoppable.... only demonstrates a system so blasphemous and corrupt that it would jail Tahra for incitement to hatred whilst yelling 'Covid denier' and 'Anti-vaxxer' and 'Far right conspiracy theorist' 'Refusenik'at the top of it's toxic lungs and thinking that it will take ownership of the God-given human rights and soveriegnty of We The People.



Every politician, celebrity and journalist that ever uttered those hateful and divisive words to the masses will meet proportionate justice by the treasonous legislation of their own poisonous pens...



We will ensure this ... because WE are the people...Start gathering your evidence of incitement to hatred.... we have many charges to pursue.