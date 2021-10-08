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Cataclysms and the Restart of Civilization a Reading by Edmund Marriage
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22 views • October 08, 2021
The late Edmund Marriage's life's work, summed up in this presentation going back to the catastrophic comet debris which hit the earth 12,650 years ago. The earth's tilt, massive floods and several civilizations coming and going, and right now we are Going.
The Genius of The Few, and the Shining Ones, written his cousins the O'Briens, gives more insights into our ancient past, and what is happening now.
The Genius of The Few, and the Shining Ones, written his cousins the O'Briens, gives more insights into our ancient past, and what is happening now.
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