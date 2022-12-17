Gareth Icke: Elena Vlaica - Midazolam Murder - Husband's Death at the Hands of the NHS
13 views
fast track end of life pathway using the synergistic effect of midazolam and morphine
Keywords
euthanasiamorphineickonicmatt hancockdo not resuscitateplaying godbenzodiazepineliverpool care pathwaystate sponsored murderstuart vlaica
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos