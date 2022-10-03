Jennifer Gross, Amanda Grace, Candice Keller, Jason Miller, HG Praise& HG Music

Candice Keller Website: https://patriotamerica76.com/

Jennifer Gross District 52R

"It is a privilege to serve District 52 and Ohio as a state representative. I look forward to working on strong public policy that supports Ohio Businesses, Protects the Unborn and and upholds Ohioans' Constitutional Freedoms."

State Rep. Jennifer Gross is currently serving her first term in the Ohio House of Representatives. She represents the 52nd District, which includes West Chester Township, Liberty Township, Fairfield Township and part of Sharonville in Butler County.

AMANDA GRACE

This unique ministry is called to walk out the commission in Mark 16:15, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature.” We minister to all of God’s creation, both people and animals. We prophetically minister, as well as teach and break down the Word of God, which is living and active, by examining the Hebrew and Greek roots of the Bible as well as the time it was written to understand the true context of the Scriptures and apply them to life. We firmly believe in bringing people into a closer relationship with Almighty God, their Creator, through His son Jesus Christ, the only way to the Father. There truly is freedom in knowing Christ!



Candice Keller was Ohio Representative 53rd District. Then ran as lieutenant governor for Ohio with Ron Hood, 2022. Both are 2nd Amendment Constitutionalist, pro-Life. Keller, along with fellow Republicans John Becker, Nino Vitale, and Paul Zeltwanger, sponsored articles of impeachment against Mike DeWine, Ohio's Republican governor, over his efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio.

Abortion bill

In 2019, Keller and fellow Republican state Representative Ron Hood sponsored legislation that would ban abortion in Ohio and criminalize what they called "abortion murder". Doctors who performed abortions in cases of ectopic pregnancy and other life-threatening conditions would be exempt from prosecution only if they "[took] all possible steps to preserve the life of the unborn child, while preserving the life of the woman. Such steps include, if applicable, attempting to reimplant an ectopic pregnancy into the woman's uterus". Reimplantation of an ectopic pregnancy is not a recognized or medically feasible procedure.

Keller was born and raised in Butler County, Ohio She has been a director of a young mother assistance organization in southwestern Ohio, the Community Pregnancy Center, since 2008. She is also a member of the Central Committee of the local Republican Party

Jason Miller Connector, brings politicians, conservatives together with Patriot Organizations, Civic groups, Media, etc. Giving the people a means to get the word out amongst the people

Patriot Group: We The People Canton Ohio Leader, Wayne County Committee Member

