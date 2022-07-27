Waking Up Changes Life

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Lots Of People Are Experiencing A U-Turn In Life. As Each Of Us Pursues Truth And Comes Into Second Birth, You Have The Power To Change Your Life.

Listen In To Hear Master Lama Rasaji Explain How You Can Learn How To Bring All You Want Into Your Life So You Can Bless Your Children, Their Children, And Their Children For Generations To Come!





This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 44, Spiritual Awakening. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-44-spiritual-awakening/

















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☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

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