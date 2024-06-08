BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

H5N1 in every flu vaccine! No tests! We know how to heal your immune system!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
332 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
399 views • 11 months ago

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

They injected H5N1 in every flu vaccine since 2012. Since 2009, actually, when our 2009 October 23 science paper that's when they created another diversion to lie about what the data was really showing. No, you inject these and you ship them around the country in vials.

The 2017 Gatti paper shows you and the work we did in Vaccine Court. Yeah, there was avian, cow, pig, horse, viruses, the H5N1. Yes. And the immune systems of the animals have it just fine! Thank you very much! As do we, as long as we never get another injection with anything. Again, these people are killing us.

No tests, no treatment, take back our sovereignity! You have absolutely no right to murder another human being Deborah Birx, Tony Fauci!

We know exactly how to heal your immune system. No more injections, we can restore immunity. Immunization is not vaccination.

Vaccination is extermination of an unwanted varmin and sterilization of our population, which is proven by what happened in 2020.


Gatti Paper: New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination: https://therealdrjudy.com/peer-reviewed-pubs

Watch the full news segment with @AlisonOAN, live June 6, 2024: https://rumble.com/v503u35-oann-alison-at-large-june-6-2024-dr-judy-mikovits-will-we-wake-up.html

Previous Interview with Alison on OANN: https://www.oann.com/video/in-focus-video/injecting-lethal-bioweapon-into-food-supply/


Keywords
newsfluvaccinetruthbirdhealtmikovitsgattialisonoan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy