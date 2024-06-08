H5N1 in every flu vaccine! No tests! We know how to heal your immune system!

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

They injected H5N1 in every flu vaccine since 2012. Since 2009, actually, when our 2009 October 23 science paper that's when they created another diversion to lie about what the data was really showing. No, you inject these and you ship them around the country in vials.

The 2017 Gatti paper shows you and the work we did in Vaccine Court. Yeah, there was avian, cow, pig, horse, viruses, the H5N1. Yes. And the immune systems of the animals have it just fine! Thank you very much! As do we, as long as we never get another injection with anything. Again, these people are killing us.

No tests, no treatment, take back our sovereignity! You have absolutely no right to murder another human being Deborah Birx, Tony Fauci!

We know exactly how to heal your immune system. No more injections, we can restore immunity. Immunization is not vaccination.

Vaccination is extermination of an unwanted varmin and sterilization of our population, which is proven by what happened in 2020.





Gatti Paper: New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination: https://therealdrjudy.com/peer-reviewed-pubs

