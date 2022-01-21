Jeff Shepherd Shares the Significance of Creating Wealth Through Stewardship

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TAKEAWAYS
Finding clarity and the Biblical meaning behind stewardship
The way you view and manage your finances is important to God
What is wealth and why we must teach our kids how to build it
How to finish the year financially strong and create a reliable future
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Creating Wealth Through Stewardship (40% OFF with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CCMRightOnU
How Not To Waste Your Money: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mhS3zA3ovQ
22 Jaw-Dropping Christmas Shopping Stats: https://bit.ly/SHOPPINGSTATS
The American Gospel - Christ Alone: https://bit.ly/AMERICANGOSPELCCM
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