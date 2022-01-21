BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jeff Shepherd Shares the Significance of Creating Wealth Through Stewardship
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
434 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1 view • January 21, 2022
With just $10 left in his pocket and juggling being a single dad, Jeff Shepherd closed his beloved business and hit rock bottom. It was then, when a mentor taught Jeff critical life lessons on the value of biblical stewardship where his mission in life was discovered. Today, as founder of Right on Radio podcast and Right on U - Creating Wealth Through Stewardship, Jeff educates people around the globe on how to strategically build wealth no matter what financial status they are currently in. Prayer and faith is mentioned approximately 500 times in scripture, yet God talks about money in over 2,000 verses. Learn the importance and process of creating wealth, so that your finances can be used to help advance the Kingdom of God.


TAKEAWAYS

Finding clarity and the Biblical meaning behind stewardship

The way you view and manage your finances is important to God

What is wealth and why we must teach our kids how to build it

How to finish the year financially strong and create a reliable future


🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Creating Wealth Through Stewardship (40% OFF with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CCMRightOnU
How Not To Waste Your Money: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mhS3zA3ovQ
22 Jaw-Dropping Christmas Shopping Stats: https://bit.ly/SHOPPINGSTATS
The American Gospel - Christ Alone: https://bit.ly/AMERICANGOSPELCCM

🔗 CONNECT WITH JEFF SHEPHERD
Website: https://bit.ly/CCMRightOnU
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realrightonradio
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RightonRadioCH2
Podcast: Right on Radio | a podcast by Right on Radio (podbean.com)
Telegram https://t.me/right_on_radio
Other: https://www.rightonmerch.com

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup

📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/

🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
https://bit.ly/PCPTour
Keywords
moneyfinancialfinancesmentorsingle parentsingle dadstewardshipright on radiocreating wealthtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showjeff shepherdclosed businessright on ubuild wealth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Gets AI Right: Don&#8217;t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Trump Gets AI Right: Don’t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Mike Adams
Moscow&#8217;s pivot east: How Russia and India are quietly rewriting the rules of global trade

Moscow’s pivot east: How Russia and India are quietly rewriting the rules of global trade

Lance D Johnson
Trump Backs Diesel Export Ban as Fuel Costs Continue Soaring

Trump Backs Diesel Export Ban as Fuel Costs Continue Soaring

Sterling Ashworth
EU quietly plots way to keep Russian billions out of Moscow&#8217;s reach

EU quietly plots way to keep Russian billions out of Moscow’s reach

Cassie B.
Brace For Impact: Diesel Costs Top $6.50 A Gallon Amid Worsening Supply Disruptions

Brace For Impact: Diesel Costs Top $6.50 A Gallon Amid Worsening Supply Disruptions

Sterling Ashworth
The Great Decentralization Transition: Why the Old System Is Dying and a New Era of Freedom Is Painfully Emerging

The Great Decentralization Transition: Why the Old System Is Dying and a New Era of Freedom Is Painfully Emerging

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy