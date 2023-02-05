You Must Sow These Seeds in February

Create New Account
Published 21 hours ago |
GrowVeg

Planting Fall and Winter Vegetables

Jan 28, 2023Winter getting you down? Can't wait to get growing? In this week's episode Ben warms our hearts with his selection of vegetables that you can start sowing in February. You can feel really smug knowing that you're getting a head start on the growing season and there's a surprisingly wide variety to choose from. But what are they? Watch on to find out! And keep an eye out for our upcoming video on seed starting for beginners, coming soon. For more on successful seed sowing, watch this next: Seed Starting Success:

https://youtu.be/8Du4IxzJgaA


 For more on getting a head start and extending your growing season, check out this playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MWM7ZAkee1s&list=PL3VEy0_tuFgTfnalPPY41zblluH5l6Xg_&index=1&t=0s

If you love growing your own food, why not take a look at our online Garden Planner which is available from several major websites and seed suppliers: 
https://www.GrowVeg.com
https://gardenplanner.almanac.com https://gardenplanner.motherearthnews/ and many more... To receive more gardening videos subscribe to our channel here: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_... If you've noticed any pests or beneficial insects in your garden lately please report them to us at https://BigBugHunt.com




Keywords
seedsfebruarysowwinter vegetablesplanting fallgrowveg

