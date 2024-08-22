BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Whistleblower: Bill Gates Inserting HIV in Monkeypox Vaccine
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
8 months ago

Bill Gates is planning to cause a monkeypox pandemic by releasing a lab-created version of the bioweapon and then releasing a vaccine for the virus that is even deadlier than the disease.

A whistleblower from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has already warned the world that Gates is seeding the monkeypox virus in major cities via chemtrails.

Now the whistleblower is warning that the Mpox plandemic is only phase one of the master plan.

Phase two involves the vaccines which are currently in development and contain HIV antigens, the proteins produced by the HIV that trigger an immune response in the body and lead to full-blown AIDS.




Monkeypox, Mpox, Bill Gates, Depopulation, Pandemic, Plandemic, Monkeypox HIV, mRNA, Fauci, AIDS, bioweapon, whistleblower, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, monkeypox virus, chemtrails, cities, vaccine, HIV antigens, proteins, immune response, WEF, World Economic Forum, Trudeau, scientist, Project Skypox, Skypox, civilian populations, restrictions, Gates Foundation, Gates, Tedros, WHO

