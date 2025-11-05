Ignorance Isn't an Accident. It's a WEAPON.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The founders knew what most ignore today: freedom has a prerequisite. KNOWLEDGE. Tyrants throughout history understood this - learning makes people argue instead of obey. From ancient Rome to feudal Europe to today, it's the same playbook. Ban it. Control it. Lie about it. The question is: what are YOU going to do about it?
Path to Liberty: November 5, 2025