History Is A Lie, Destroying the Past, We've Been Set Up - Tartaria, Historic Mud Flood - Surviving the Matrix - Max Igan, The Crowhouse

Thanks for this video mirror use, to Max Igan at The Crowhouse.https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical/893My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access to share information and videos to more people. None of these videos belong to me, all found somewhere else. This video may have an important message as I or others may be interested in knowing about or may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, find the answers somewhere else, to come to your own conclusions. I am not held responsible for anything you might see or hear. Hah! - Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights.Music in this videoLearn moreListen ad-free with YouTube PremiumSong1) Inspiration Courageous Motivational NatureArtistamaksiLicensed to YouTube byHAAWK for a 3rd Party (on behalf of aj); HAAWK Publishing, and 7 Music Rights Societies